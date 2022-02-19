A safer alternative for chlorine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when waterborne diseases are on the rise and pure drinking water is scarce, a Thrissur-based hydrologist has brought out and safer alternative to chlorine. The product, titled Geoblue water medicine, will soon be available in supermarkets across the state, said Ranjith P Dinesh, managing director of Geoblue Water Technologies Private Limited.

Ranjith, who is also one of the consultants for the state’s Jalanidhi project, said he has submitted a proposal to the government regarding the use of Geoblue. “The product was launched in August 2021 and is available in shops and supermarkets across Thrissur. Within a year, it will be available across the state. Geoblue was primarily intended to be a safer alternative to chlorine which has many side effects,” he said.

He added that Geoblue can purify water faster and doesn’t give out bad odour, which will make it more popular to chlorine. “With increasing population density, a cheaper alternative becomes important. In Kerala, most people still depend on well water. With homes being constructed very close to each other, wells and septic tanks end up right next to each other, polluting the groundwater,” he said.

Preparation

The new product, priced at Rs 99, can treat up to 30,000 litres of water and is available as sachets that have two servings. The two packets can be mixed in half a litre of water to produce the mother solution in four hours. The bowl is then closed to prevent the release of air. The mother solution can be used for 18 days.

One must use a mask and gloves to avoid any kind of chemical reaction or allergies. Its disinfecting powers are five times more than that of chlorine, said Ranjith. The mother solution makes water fit for use in half an hour.

Geoblue water technologies private limited is collaborating with Bharati waters to bring out Geoblue. The product also received approval from the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).