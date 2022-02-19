Acquittal overturned, murder accused gets life term, Rs 2 lakh fine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday sentenced a murder accused to life imprisonment, overturning a sessions court verdict that had acquitted him. The HC also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Rasheed, who killed Noushad, the owner of the plywood company where he worked, in 2015. It said the money should be given to Noushad’s wife Alli Noushad of Perumbavoor and their children.

Deprecating the conduct of the Muvattupuzha Additional District and Sessions court during the murder trial, the division bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran said the sessions court’s 2019 verdict acquitting Rasheed was based on surmises and conjectures.

The bench especially disapproved of the judge choosing to examine the knife used for stabbing in open court to ascertain whether there were any bloodstains visible on it. “The judge isn’t a forensic expert to detect bloodstains on a knife,” held the court. “The view adopted by the judge from the materials on record to acquit the accused is not one possible within the framework of law,” held

The verdict against Rasheed was issued following an appeal filed by Alli challenging his acquittal. Rasheed was the manager at Noushad’s company and committed the murdered on the suspicion that his wife and Noushad were having an illicit affair.

Rasheed had first rammed the bullet that Noushad was riding with his car and then stabbed him when he fell on the road. The sessions court had acquitted Rasheed saying the prosecution had failed to establish his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. However, senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, Alli’s counsel, informed the HC that the sessions judge went off on a tangent and turned a blind eye to legally recognisable proof.