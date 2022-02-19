STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BIS raids transformer manufacturing unit in Aluva

The officials have initiated action against the manufacturing unit under Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. 

Published: 19th February 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Officials of the Kochi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided a transformer manufacturing unit in Aluva and found that it was producing and distributing products without proper certification. 

According to the officials, Intrans Electro Components Pvt Ltd located in the Industrial Development Area at Erumathala in Aluva was manufacturing distribution transformers that fall under products requiring compulsory BIS certification without a valid licence. The officials have initiated action against the manufacturing unit under Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. 

