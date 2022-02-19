Fine art on feather

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Most artists believe when it comes to art, the sky is the limit. Lagmi Menon is a true believer in this. For this young artist, the surface of the medium is never a limitation when it comes to making art - be it a dal seed, tiny manjadi kuru, fruits, tablets, leaves, a piece of a blade or what not! The youngster’s latest craze is creating artwork on feathers.

Seeing her choice of mediums, most of us might think she was a prodigy. But this is, interestingly, far from the truth. “Drawing never piqued my interest. If we had any drawing assignments in school, my friends always came to my rescue” she quips. Lagmi, who had just quit her job a couple of months before the pandemic outbreak, realised she had a lot of time in hand when the lockdown was announced.

“To kill time, I became active on social media and came across some stunning portraits. When I saw how perfectly the drawing resembled that of the person, I wanted to try it out. I found online tutorials for making portraits using the grid method, and to my surprise, it came out quite well. I applied the method to make more art and I kept getting confident,” says Lagmi.

Though her tryst with art started with canvas and paper, once she got the knack for drawing, she started experimenting with mediums. “I have always been fascinated with attempting things that people usually deem impossible. Now, when I see an object, I organically think of what I can draw on it,” says Lagmi. Painting on feathers, especially portraits, is her newest obsession.

The satin-smooth textured swan feather that is sourced online is her favourite. She also picks up feathers she finds in the neighbourhood - cuckoo, crow, and dove feathers. “Those I order online are wider than the ones I pick up, so I prefer buying them online,” she says. She sells these unique portraits as gifts. “I never knew about the possibility of painting on a feather until I came across a picture on social media.

I instantly tried to recreate an image but wasn’t successful. I wasn’t ready to quit it right away, so, I tried once more and it came out decently,” she says. Without seeking any reference Lagmi taught herself the art of feather painting. “I couldn’t find any online tutorials back then. I saw a few images, but the process, the kind of brushes to be used - all these details I figured after many trials and errors. Even now, I don’t know any artists from Kerala who try feather painting. Few of my followers are attempting it and they send me pictures,” adds Lagmi.

Before making the portrait, she makes a light outline using a size -00 brush. Without adding much pressure, she paints the rest. The final output is varnished to avoiVeendum d smudging. Five characters of actor Jayasurya, celebrities, idols like Lord Ganesha, Krishna - Lagmi can make wonders out of feathers. “I would choose portraits over any other form of drawing. I admire seeing the face of a person etched perfectly on a surface,” says Lagmi. But feather painting is not an easy process.

“The feather tends to split if you put too much pressure. So each stroke has to be made with a lot of care. This takes up a lot of time and makes it challenging,” she says. Regardless, she keeps going because her art is now part of her identity. “I am satisfied with my efforts. I love the appreciation and recognition it brings me,” adds Lagmi. In just a year, Lagmi has bagged a spot in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records by painting six portraits of India’s freedom fighters on a feathervin 30 minutes. Her flip artwork, where she paints different artworks on four sides of a wooden block, is also quite impressive.

Instagram: @lachus_lil_creation