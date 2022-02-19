Kerala startup to help tide over job loss due to pandemic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kerala-based startup has launched a portal that facilitates easy hiring of educated and experienced job seekers by bridging their skill gaps, an initiative that would also help those who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The technology-driven portal - Skaut - assists candidates in both job search and skill development through the courses available on its platform. Another USP of the portal is that it helps companies simplify their hiring process. “We started Skaut to address the increasing unemployment and skill gap,” said its chairman Dr M Ayyappan, who is also the former chairman and managing director of HLL Lifecare Limited.

Skaut director Dr Kuncheria P Isaac said lack of specific skillsets is a major issue as several candidates, though well-qualified, remain unemployable. The platform is the brainchild of Mathew Kuruvilla, Matthew George and Rahul Cherian and is currently open for registration to job seekers across all sectors, said Mathew Kuruvilla, CEO, Skaut.

The portal aids candidates in matching with the best suitable jobs using a software, which also analyses their education and skillsets. The portal has an AI system for analysis of jobseekers.