STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi fishing harbour renovation likely this year

Revised DPR for I140-cr project submitted,includes proposal for ice plant and berthing facilities for fishing boats

Published: 19th February 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rs 140-crore Kochi fishing harbour modernisation project announced by the Union government in the 2021 budget is expected to be launched this year, said Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena. 

“The Union government had suggested some changes in the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the consultant. We have submitted a revised DPR on Monday after incorporating the changes. The project is expected to be launched this year,” she told TNIE. 

Kochi is the biggest fishing harbour in Kerala, and around 1,000 trawlers operate from here. The DPR includes a proposal to provide berthing facilities to fishing boats, cold storage, processing unit, ice plant, and wastewater treatment plant. Meanwhile, the decision of the Port Trust to engage a private contractor for toll collection at the harbour has been withheld for a month following protests from labour unions.

The unions have alleged that the decision to hand over the toll collection to a private party is part of the plan to privatise the harbour. Refuting the allegation, Beena said there is no such proposal and the Kochi port and MPEDA are expediting steps to modernise the harbour. 

At a meeting convened on Monday, the chairperson assured trade unions that all decisions regarding the development of the harbour will be implemented after discussing with stakeholders.  A private agency was engaged for toll collection through tender and the amount received through toll collection will be utilised for the maintenance of the harbour. 

A meeting of the Fisheries Harbour Advisory Committee will be convened to discuss the toll collection, she said. Harbour Protection Committee patron C D Nandakumar alleged that the decision to engage a private party for toll collection was part of a larger plan to privatise the harbour. Around 10,000 labourers are dependent on the harbour for their livelihood, and the workers will oppose any move to privatise it, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi fishing harbour
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp