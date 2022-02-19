Kochi: Mess with number plates and get yourself behind bars

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Think twice before you tamper with your vehicle registration numbers. Displaying folded number plates, putting up fancy plates or using fake registration numbers will land you in jail. City police officials have decided to act tough against erring motorists after they found that several miscreants who were involved in crimes including chain snatching, drug peddling, rash driving and other offences were using tampered number plates.

“Most of them are tampering with number plates to escape from the police. Recently, we caught several motorists who had tampered with their vehicles’ registration numbers and they were involved in crimes,” said V U Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam City. Steps have been taken to send such motorists to jail. “If we find a vehicle with a tampered number plate, it will be seized immediately. We will also investigate their motive behind replacing number plates or using fake ones. Based on the history of the rider and other evidence, we will book them and they may land behind bars,” the DCP said.

City-based drives

Shockingly, the Ernakulam motor vehicles department caught 20 such motorists during a special drive launched last month. While some of them had removed the registration number plates, some others used folded plates to cover the numbers.

“Several parts of the city and rural areas are now under CCTV surveillance. It is not easy for the offenders to escape if they are caught on cameras. They tamper with the registration numbers mainly to escape from the law enforcement agencies. We have already referred several cases to the court depending on their gravity,” said G Anandakrishnan, Enforcement RTO, Ernakulam.

MVD’s enforcement wing in Thiruvananthapuram also took action against 76 vehicle owners for tampering with number plates. The number of offences, according to MVD officials, is increasing daily.

“The majority of number plate violations are committed by two types of motorists — those who conceal or remove their licence plates before engaging in reckless driving and those who do so ahead of committing illegal activities. Several drug peddlers were apprehended during our drive. They were sent to police custody,” said Brinda Sunil, motor vehicle inspector, RTO Enforcement, Thiruvananthapuram.

Luxury crime?

The MVD found that tampering with registration numbers is more common among high-end motorcycles. “A majority of owners of such vehicles are doing it purposely as they want to escape the police radar. The police will start using CCTV visuals to nab them. If the control room identifies the violators, their information will be sent to the traffic police,” said a police officer.

The Who

