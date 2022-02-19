STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Meet the S22!

The most awaited Samsung S22 series comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the absolute show-stealer Galaxy S22 Ultra was released in the country on February 17.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The most awaited Samsung S22 series comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the absolute show-stealer Galaxy S22 Ultra was released in the country on February 17. The S22 Plus and S22 are only differentiated by a small update in terms of design and other primary functionalities. Samsung has once again up its built quality, but it wouldn’t make a major difference to those who use a phone cover. Both the gadgets are boxy and on the sides, a little more square. 

The overall design feels a bit sharper, with the top and bottom more on the flat side. Compared to the S21 and S21 Fan Edition, the back is made of real glass. This is undoubtedly a step up from its plastic-built predecessors. As compared to previous models, the display is much more variable considering the refresh rate.

All the devices in Samsung’s latest lineup are powered by a Snapdragon 8Gen1 chipset. S22 and S22 plus come with 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256 GB gigs of storage. On the back, a triple camera has been etched with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12mp Ultrawide camera, and a 10mp telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.

Another spec bump Samsung has brought in this time is with the main camera. Previously, while shooting an 8K video, one needed to opt for telephoto, now high resolution can be shot using the main camera. Whether you are shooting a video day or night using the front or back camera, Samsung assures a snap crisp and clear video experience.

The preorder for the Galaxy S 22 series begins on February 23.

Price 
Galaxy S22 for the 8GB/128GB: Rs 72,999, 
8GB/256GB costs Rs 76,999
S22 plus: 8GB/128Gb: Rs 84,999
8GB/256GB : Rs 88,999
S22 Ultra (12/512GB): Rs 1,18,999
(12/256GB): Rs 1,09,999

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp