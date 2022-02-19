Meet the S22!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The most awaited Samsung S22 series comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the absolute show-stealer Galaxy S22 Ultra was released in the country on February 17. The S22 Plus and S22 are only differentiated by a small update in terms of design and other primary functionalities. Samsung has once again up its built quality, but it wouldn’t make a major difference to those who use a phone cover. Both the gadgets are boxy and on the sides, a little more square.

The overall design feels a bit sharper, with the top and bottom more on the flat side. Compared to the S21 and S21 Fan Edition, the back is made of real glass. This is undoubtedly a step up from its plastic-built predecessors. As compared to previous models, the display is much more variable considering the refresh rate.

All the devices in Samsung’s latest lineup are powered by a Snapdragon 8Gen1 chipset. S22 and S22 plus come with 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256 GB gigs of storage. On the back, a triple camera has been etched with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12mp Ultrawide camera, and a 10mp telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.

Another spec bump Samsung has brought in this time is with the main camera. Previously, while shooting an 8K video, one needed to opt for telephoto, now high resolution can be shot using the main camera. Whether you are shooting a video day or night using the front or back camera, Samsung assures a snap crisp and clear video experience.

The preorder for the Galaxy S 22 series begins on February 23.

Price

Galaxy S22 for the 8GB/128GB: Rs 72,999,

8GB/256GB costs Rs 76,999

S22 plus: 8GB/128Gb: Rs 84,999

8GB/256GB : Rs 88,999

S22 Ultra (12/512GB): Rs 1,18,999

(12/256GB): Rs 1,09,999