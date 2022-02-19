MLA Sreenijin plotted murder of Deepu, alleges Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu Jacob

By Express News Service

KIZHAKKAMBALAM: Coming down heavily on Kunnathunadu CPM MLA P V Sreenijin for unleashing terror in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which is ruled by Kitex-backed Twenty20, its chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob has alleged that Sreenijin is the main conspirator in the murder of Twenty20 area secretary Deepu C K and he should be booked in the case.

"Ever since Sreenijin became the MLA, he has been targeting the Twenty20 workers and disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the panchayat. People are afraid to speak openly as the MLA has brought in criminals and goons to silence them. Deepu was murdered as part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the MLA with the support of the criminals. We now fear for our lives," Sabu said addressing a press conference here today morning.

He demanded that the police should check the mobile phone of the MLA to unearth his role in the murder. "In the last ten months, nearly 50 workers of Twenty20 have been attacked as per the direction of Sreenijin.

From police to panchayat office, he has brought in CPM affiliated government officials to scuttle the development projects of the three panchayats ruled by Twenty20. If this is the situation, we all will be forced to leave Kizhakkambalam," Sabu said.

On the alleged role of Sreenijin in Deepu's murder, Sabu said the plot to kill Deepu was hatched by Sreenijin after Twenty20 decided to organise a "Lights Off" protest to condemn the MLA's interference in blocking the 'Street Light" challenge of the pachayath using KSEB officials.

"The four CPM workers, who attacked Deepu, were in constant touch with the MLA after we announced our decision to conduct the protest on February 5. Police will be able to get evidence on Sreenijin's role in the murder if they check his call data records and tower location. Also, the murder was carried out in a professional way to ensure that there should be no major visible external injuries on the body of the victim," Sabu alleged.

He also added that Sreenijin wanted Kitex to shut down its operations in Kizhakkambalam and leave the state. "He is into a major game plan to destroy Twenty20," Sabu added.