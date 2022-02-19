Models’ death: Youths who kidnapped accused Shaiju Thankachan held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Friday arrested two persons who allegedly abducted Shaiju Thankachan, an accused in the case related to the death of two models in a car accident last year, and attempted to extort money from him. The arrested are Daniel Antony alias Dany, 27, of Pallipuram and Sarun alias Kuku, 28, of Edavanakkad.

The Munambam police nabbed the duo based on a complaint lodged by Shaiju’s brother Sony M T. As per the FIR, Shaiju was abducted by two persons from a homestay at Kuzhupilly near Cherai on Wednesday and demanded Rs 1 lakh for his release. The police said Shaiju was staying at the homestay for several weeks after the police booked him under Pocso Act.

On Wednesday, two persons broke into his room and threatened him. Later, they blindfolded Shaiju and took him to another place. “Shaiju claimed that he was taken to an island and detained in a house there. He said one of the accused is his neighbour, but he doesn’t know his name. The abductors tortured Shaiju and asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh. When he pleaded, they agreed to release him on paying Rs 1 lakh.

However, they later realised that Shaiju doesn’t have any money with him and left. Shaiju later escaped and reached a road. From there, he took the help of a two-wheeler rider to reach the police station,” said a police official.

Police said the suspects were part of a local gang and abducted Shaiju after coming to know that he was staying at the homestay. They knew Shaiju as his photographs and videos frequently appeared in newspapers and TV channels following the models’ death in the accident on November 1 2021. Shaiju was arrested after it was found that he was following the car in which the models were travelling.