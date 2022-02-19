Street vending only by certificate holder: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the Town Vending Committee of the Kochi corporation not to issue fresh certificates of street vending to any person till March 18 to ensure systematic implementation of the Street Vending Scheme in the city. The court also stated that vending activities shall be carried out only by the holder of the certificate of vending or his/her family member.

It directed the corporation to ensure that the street vending plan is finalised by March 18, without fail. The court also made it clear that no further time will be granted to the corporation in this regard. To ensure that no unauthorised vending activity is carried out within the corporation limits and for taking immediate action against it, a monitoring committee comprising district collector, city police commissioner and others, were constituted.

The court directed the monitoring committee to ensure that vendors displayed the certificate of vending prominently on carts or at stalls. Vending activities on footpaths should be confined only to such areas where the width of the footpath is more than three metres and there is sufficient space for pedestrians to walk. Facilities provided for differently-abled persons should not be hindered or obstructed in any manner. Vending activities should be confined to an area of 15 to 25 sq ft depending on the nature of the activity, the court stated.

It also directed the district collector to issue notices to 22 vendors asking them to produce documents relevant to identifying them as a street vendors and other papers to show compliance with the conditions stipulated in the certificates of vending issued to them. The court also ordered that a report be filed before it recording the findings in respect of each person and their activities. The court issued the order on a petition seeking permission to continue street vending in the city.