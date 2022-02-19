You go, I follow

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What is love? Much has been written and expressed about it in poetry, literature, songs and art, but there is much more still unsaid. Love comes in many ways too - there are those that make you travel to the moon and back or write sonnets. That coin has another painful side too - one made of hurt, betrayal, rejection and loss. It’s a gamble with many stakes - you either win it all, or you lose yourself to it.

Bengaluru/ Thiruvananthapuram-based alt-pop duo ‘The Indian Joint’ is singing at length about this thing called love through their latest single ‘Follow’. The band’s debut music video which was released on YouTube on February 13, the eve of Valentine’s Day, will speak right to your heart if you have loved and lost.

“It is a dedication to those who are lonely from loss of love and those wondering what went wrong. It substantiates the end of a relationship and what follows - taking accountability, the pain and getting closure,” says songwriter Hari. The audio of Follow, the band’s debut single, was released in 2020. The visuals released last week adds to its depth, by narrating a love story between two individuals that is staged like a play. According to Hari, the video offered a much-needed closure to the song.

The song was inspired by Irish musician Hozier’s song ‘Jackie and Wilson’. “Hozier says love is a violent act of defiance against the universe. Love is indeed rebellious, strong. The song is a commentary on the equation between two people in love. It reminds us that we need to take responsibility, hold ourselves accountable and grow, even as love leaves,” says Hari.

The band comprises brothers Hari and Jay. The song starts off with Jay’s magnetic voice. He croons and asks, what is wrong with us? ‘I can’t decide neither can you when it’s love’, he starts off. The band plans to put out their album soon. Follow is a precursor to it, according to the artists.

“The album will follow a single narrative from beginning to end. We hope it offers everyone the space for growth,’” says Jay. According to Hari, being brothers helps the duo’s creative process. “We have a good working relationship. Most decisions are taken after many arguments,” he quips. “The Indian Joint will probably evolve into an artistic collective in the future - a space for creative expression,” says Hari.

The official video features Amritha J and Sidharth as actors alongside dancers Anjana and Shifas. Krishnachandran U is the director of photography. Hari managed the direction, concept and script while Jay produced the video. D3 Pappu Vishnu is the choreographer.