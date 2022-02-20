STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child drowns in pond

Though she was hospitalised, her condition worsened and she died on Saturday.

Published: 20th February 2022

Drowning



By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond on the premises of their house on Saturday. Noorin, daughter of Shihab-Suhaira couple, died at the hospital on Saturday. On Thursday, Noorin was reported missing, and later she was found in the pond. Though she was hospitalised, her condition worsened and she died on Saturday.

