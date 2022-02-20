Drive against habitual offenders intensified

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The habitual offenders within the rural police limits are facing stringent action under Operation Dark Hunt, the ongoing special drive against anti-social elements. Till now, 37 persons have been slapped under Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) and put under detention since 2019. Thirty-one persons have been deported.

“As part of initiating stringent action against criminal gangs, the police are continuing invoking KAAPA. The ongoing drive will be intensified in the coming days,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick.The latest in the list of those who are put under detention under KAAPA is Sajad, 32, of Paravur. Police said that he was charged with attempt to murder, hurting, kidnapping, theft, disrupting duty of public servants, destruction of public property, criminal conspiracy and Sections under Arms Act in the past five years.