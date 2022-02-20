STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam administers 59.42 lakh Covid vax doses; special camp to inoculate migrants

The district collector has directed health officials to pace up the vaccination among children and to set up camps at schools to facilitate the vaccination.

Published: 20th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The vaccination drive in the district is going on in full swing. Ernakulam district has so far administered 59.42 lakh vaccine doses. As many as 32.07 lakh people received the first dose and 26.44 lakh received the second dose. Along with the vaccination for adults, priority is given to vaccinate children as well in the wake of reopening of schools. 

The district collector has directed health officials to pace up the vaccination among children and to set up camps at schools to facilitate the vaccination.“At taluk level, arrangements have been made to set up vaccination camps at schools, especially in places where vaccination rate has gone down. The local primary health centres will coordinate the vaccination drive at those places,” said a health official. 

Meanwhile, as far as the Covid vaccination for migrant labourers is concerned, the 400th camp set up to carry out the vaccination drive for labourers was conducted at Pezhakappally, Muvattupuzha, on Friday. As many as 1.2 lakh migrant labourers in the district have taken the first dose of Covid vaccination while the second dose of vaccination was administered to 63,000 labourers. According to health officials, a total of 1.82 lakh vaccine doses were administered to migrant labourers in the district. 

The vaccination for migrant labourers is carried out through special outreach camps set up under assistant labour officers. “As Covid cases are coming down, more labourers are arriving in the district. Efforts are on to identify and vaccinate them as well,” said an official.

