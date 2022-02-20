‘Heart to Heart’ campaign to safeguard caregivers 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More often than not, frontline warriors battling a raging crisis tend to keep aside their own health issues, preferring to attend to the needs of their patients. While such selfless service is lauded, in the long run, many doctors, nurses and paramedics suffer debilitating health conditions through infections contracted in the line of duty.

In an effort to safeguard these frontline warriors, the Ernakulam chapter of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has launched a project ‘Heart to Heart’. Consultation facility from a select panel of physicians and treatment at super speciality facilities have been included in the project.

Over 500 health workers and their dependents will be covered under the project. KGMOA officials say the project was started since doctors iwho treat patients largely tend to ignore their health issues. “We have 533 doctors in various health services under the organisation in the district. All these doctors and their immediate family members are covered under the project,” said Dr T Sudhakar, secretary of KGMOA, Ernakulam.

