Uniform Holy Mass: Parishioners of St Mary’s Basilica take out march

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing solidarity with Metropolitan Vicar Mar Antony Kariyil, parishioners of the St Mary’s Basilica Church, Ernakulam, gathered at the Ernakulam-Angamaly Bishop’s House on Sunday after the mass.

The parishioners held a small procession to the Bishop’s House from the cathedral holding posters hailing the leadership of Mar Kariyil. Considering the strong demand for continuing the mass facing the people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Mar Antony Kariyil had stood by his decision of not implementing the new mode of the Holy Mass prescribed by the Synod.

The faithful reiterated their preference for mass facing the people to the archbishop. Over a hundred parishioners took part in the meet. The gathering demanded legalisation of the Holy Mass facing the people.

The faithful expressed anguish over deliberate attempts from certain corners to hamper the existing peace at various parishes. The leaders of the collective of the parishioners of the Basilica Church addressed the gathering and warned the churchgoers to be wary of those who spread poison in their minds.

“At a time when peace prevails in parishes across the archdiocese, Cardinal George Alencherry is deliberately trying to create issues. We will stand by the decisions taken by the Metropolitan Vicar of the Archdiocese and will not let any other mode of Holy Mass at our parishes,” said Thankchan Periyil, St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Collective.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out during the gathering as another section of faithful, supporting the Synod’s approved Holy Mass raised slogans at the others. The police had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

A singular mode of celebrating the mass has been a matter of dispute within the Syro-Malabar Church for a long time as various dioceses used to follow at least two different modes of celebrating the mass, an obvious difference being the priest facing the faithful during the ceremony in certain dioceses and facing the altar in certain other dioceses.

The unified way is a combination of both and all dioceses, except for Ernakulam Angamaly, have moved to the format prescribed by the Synod.

With faithful

Considering strong demand for continuing the Mass facing faithful in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, Mar Antony Kariyil had stood by his decision not to implement the new mode prescribed by the Synod