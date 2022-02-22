Drug trade: Bid to make easy money lands engineering students in trouble

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four engineering students of a private college at Chelakkulam are staring at a bleak future as their attempt to make some easy money for a luxurious lifestyle by allegedly coordinating with a drug trafficking racket that sells MDMA, hashish and ganja have landed them in a big mess.

It was a senior dropout identified as Jageer Ahamed of Malappuram of the same college who made these students an accomplice in the drug trafficking ring by providing them a house to stay, money for food and other entertainment.

Though the students made an attempt to avail bail after they were arrested on January 23, submitting that they were in the final year of the course and would miss the exams if they continue to remain in jail, the court on February 17 refused to entertain their plea considering the gravity of the offence and the commercial quantity of the drugs seized from the house.

Excise officers said the students were caught when they raided a house where these four students were staying near the college based on intelligence input. “The house was in fact functioning as a supply centre for hashish, MDMA and ganja to abusers. The students were tasked with enticing more students to drugs. Many students, including girls, have already become addicts after falling for their nefarious design,” said a senior excise officer.

The arrested students were identified as Jijo Koshi, 21, of Karunagappilly, Shaun Oswin, 21, of Kumbalangi, Denin, 24, of Konni and Riswan ,22, of Kannur.

“We have launched a probe to locate Jageer Ahamed. He is suspected to be the link between the drug mafia and the arrested students. He has a criminal track record and has been operating from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. He is remotely operating after coming out on bail” said inspector V Anil Kumar.

As per the probe conducted by the excise, Jageer dropped out of the college in 2021 and started dealing in drugs. “The arrested students belong to well-off families and the parents of these students are in a state of shock. The students resorted to drug trafficking despite their parents sending the money required to meet their needs,” said an officer.

It was on January 23 around 9.05 pm that an excise team raided the house and found the students in possession of 15.011 kg of ganja, 1.615 kg of hashish oil and 1.920 gm of MDMA.