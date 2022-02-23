3-year-old tortured: Partner of girl’s aunt drug addict, may have tortured her, says father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a three-year-old girl was admitted to the intensive care unit of a medical college hospital in Kolenchery with bruises and deep wounds on her body, her father levelled serious charges against his sister-in-law’s boyfriend who has been staying with the family for the last seven months.

Speaking to TNIE, the child’s father alleged that his sister-in-law’s partner, Antony Tiji, is an alcoholic and a drug addict and that he might have brutally assaulted the girl under the influence of these. “Based on the information that I have received from neighbours, I have filed a case against Antony in Panangad police station. He is a drug addict and he might have brutally thrashed my kid. My wife and her mother too have a role in this,” said the man, who visited the child at the hospital on Tuesday.

His wife’s sister is separated from her husband. The child’s father said his wife and he had been leading a happy life until seven months ago. “Ours was a happy family. After my wife’s mother asked them (wife and child) to pay a visit, I sent them to their house at Kumbalangi. However, things changed when they reached there. My wife blocked my number and she also did not let me see my daughter,” he said.

He rejected the grandmother’s statement that the child was hyperactive. “She is not hyperactive. How can she become hyperactive in such a short term? How can a kid herself fracture her hands and make several wounds on her body? She never suffered a seizure before. Along with Antony, my wife and her mother are trying to kill the child. They have some mental issues,” said the father, his voice trembling.

The father filed a complaint with the Thrikkakara police on Monday afternoon seeking the custody of his child. Meanwhile, the police seem to be clueless in the case as they are yet to get sufficient proof on what led to the bruise marks on the girl.

Bleeding in girl’s brain, spinal cord continuing

In a medical bulletin, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church MCH, where the child is undergoing treatment, said an MRI scan showed that the bleeding is persisting in the brain and spinal cord. “The girl is still on ventilator support. There has been no seizure in the last 24 hours. Her body temperature, heartbeat and blood pressure remain normal. At present, treatment is being given to reduce swelling on her head and also to prevent seizures,” the bulletin said.