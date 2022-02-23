Battery lifting robbers held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police and local residents of Koothattukulam were clueless for many days as the solar-powered streetlights along MC Road started becoming dysfunctional one after the other. A probe found that the batteries in the street light poles were missing.

After days of investigation, police on Tuesday nabbed two persons who were into stealing the batteries from street light poles. The arrested were Siddique Kochi Maitheen, 24, and Mohammed Mujithaba Shajahan, 24, of Kondungalloor. Police said the two used to roam around in a car identifying the solar-powered street lamp posts to lift the batteries.

“Once they identify the poles, they return to spot in the night to remove the battery,” a police officer said, adding that the duo used to carry a fake ID card showing that they worked for an organisation called “Human Rights for Social Justice”.

The two used to get away from night patrolling police teams showing this card. The two had only come out of jail recently after serving a sentence.