Fashion to breathe in

Breathe by designer Raaga Maria Sanjeev creates comfortable magic in linen that can be worn around the year

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine that little black dress that suits all seasons, is right for brunch or a day at the beach. Think of the dress that brings out the playful inner child in you. The minimal centric collection, Breathe, curated by Raaga Maria Sanjeev, owner of the clothing brand ‘The Pret Line’ is just what you have thought, The minimal classic edit launched quite recently stands for comfort and most importantly, fits all body types. 

Raaga, a lawyer by profession, started Pret Line a year ago. “Pret Line came out of passion. I’ve always loved designing my own clothes. When I couldn’t find any brand which catered to my personal clothing preferences, I started one,” quips Raaga. 

Compared to Raaga’s previous edit ‘Surreal Summer collection’, Breathe is more carefree. She claims that the collection is a reflection of her personal style. “My first collection launched in 2020, was more feminine in the conventional sense, which was my preference at that point of time. As years passed, I evolved and started thinking of comfort as my style,” says Raaga. 

For Breathe, the sublime and chic outfits are made out of high-quality linen. “I’ve chosen linen because I want the material to be breathable. Considering the climate of Kerala, anyone would want a breezy fabric that will help them beat the humidity,” she says. Under this edit, so far five collections have been released- Kuro, Aka, Shiro, Midori, Tanoshi. Kuro is the typical little black dress that everyone should have in their wardrobe. As Breathe also emphasises flowingness, Kuro is large-sized with loose sleeves. “The uniqueness of Kuro is its sleeve. Once it’s folded up, the dress will transform itself to a playful one,” adds Raaga. 

With the blood-red Aka, Raaga aims to break the notion surrounding linen being bland and ‘mature’. The sassy ‘Aka’ comes up with a slit till above the knee and a V neck. One can accessorise it any way they please. Pair it with ruby diamond earrings and a ring, you are good to go. Shiro, the most flattering nude shade is a perfect fit for any age and body type. “Shiro embraces the most perfect silhouette. With the right styling, the Shiro dress can be both a day or night look. Even my 60-year-old mother-in-law pulled it off effortlessly,” says Raaga. The Olive green linen Midori dress celebrates the little girl in us. With high flares and bell sleeves spell fun. The other nude shade collection ‘Tanoshi’ has pockets and is the most simple cut from the collection.

For Breathe, Raaga has chosen deep and earthy colours. She also customises the collection according to the needs of breastfeeding mothers. 

