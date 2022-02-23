Grounded oil tanker towed safely, docked at Kavaratti port

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MV Thilaakkam, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India that ran aground off Lakshadweep islands on Monday, was towed safely by two tugs and docked at Kavaratti port around 2am on Tuesday.

The oil tanker, having a capacity of 700 metric tonnes, was built by the Lakshadweep administration to facilitate the transportation of bulk petroleum products from the mainlands to the islands. Administrator of the islands Asker Ali said the maiden voyage of MV Thilaakkam marked the beginning of a “new era in transportation and power generation for the islanders.”

“The Indian Oil Corporation has constructed two petroleum depots at Kavaratti and Minicoy islands to store oil brought from the mainland. The Kavaratti depot will open on Wednesday while the one at Minicoy will be inaugurated in March,” he said.Until now, the administration had been following a rationing system for petroleum products.

Petrol, diesel and marine spirits were being brought in barrels and took 20-25 days in each cycle involved for transporting 4,000 barrels from the mainland. With the introduction of MV Thilaakkam, the island administration has found a permanent solution for the oil transportation problem, he said.