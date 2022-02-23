STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC to examine victim’s statement in Pocso case

Justice P Gopinath made the observation while considering the pleas of the hotel’s MD Roy J Vayalat, besides Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Syju M Thankachan. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

​(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday orally observed that if the minor’s statement recorded under CrPC section 164 in a Pocso case against the MD of a hotel and two others appears believable, it will dismiss their anticipatory bail pleas.

Justice P Gopinath made the observation while considering the pleas of the hotel’s MD Roy J Vayalat, besides Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Syju M Thankachan. The case was registered based on the complaint by a woman from Kozhikode alleging that Roy molested her 17-year-old daughter during a party at his hotel last November. 

The court said it will go through the minor’s statement and take a decision. Roy’s counsel said ever since the death of three persons, including models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, while they were returning from the hotel, Roy has been targeted by several persons, including a police officer. The counsel said Roy was getting several blackmail calls. 

“The complainant has been raising allegations against Roy’s hotel on social media and threatening him for a long time with malafide intentions. The complaint has been filed to pressure Roy and extract unlawful gains from him,” said the counsel.

Woman’s complaint 
The case was registered based on the complaint by a woman from Kozhikode alleging that Roy molested her 17-year-old daughter during a party at his hotel last November. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso case Kerala High Court
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp