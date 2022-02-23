Kerala HC to examine victim’s statement in Pocso case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday orally observed that if the minor’s statement recorded under CrPC section 164 in a Pocso case against the MD of a hotel and two others appears believable, it will dismiss their anticipatory bail pleas.

Justice P Gopinath made the observation while considering the pleas of the hotel’s MD Roy J Vayalat, besides Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Syju M Thankachan. The case was registered based on the complaint by a woman from Kozhikode alleging that Roy molested her 17-year-old daughter during a party at his hotel last November.

The court said it will go through the minor’s statement and take a decision. Roy’s counsel said ever since the death of three persons, including models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, while they were returning from the hotel, Roy has been targeted by several persons, including a police officer. The counsel said Roy was getting several blackmail calls.

“The complainant has been raising allegations against Roy’s hotel on social media and threatening him for a long time with malafide intentions. The complaint has been filed to pressure Roy and extract unlawful gains from him,” said the counsel.

