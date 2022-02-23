Youth’s body found inside unfinished building

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Body of a 19-year-old man was found inside an under-constructed building belonging to the Kochi Corporation near Goshree Bridge on Tuesday. The deceased is Thajudheen, a native of Kannur. According to the police, Thajudheen was working in a textile shop in Kottayam and went missing on Friday. In fact, a man missing case was registered with the Kottayam West police station based on the complaint of the shop owner.

During the investigation, police located the man’s mobile number near the under-constructed building. Police also tracked the last conversation he had with his girlfriend. “Based on the information from the girl, we searched the area and found the body,” a police officer said.

As per the preliminary investigation, police said the man might have accidentally fallen into the space that was constructed for the lift. “As per the information from his girlfriend, he went to the building to pass urine. We have started an investigation,” the officer said.