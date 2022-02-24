STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fishermen protest against attempt to encroach lake

Earlier, one of the fishermen in the area had submitted a petition before the panchayat ombudsman to stop the encroachment.

Published: 24th February 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The alleged attempt by a private party to encroach on the lake in Chathamma near Panangad in Kumbalam panchayat was stopped by fishermen and residents on Monday. According to the fishermen, the documents presented justifying the encroachment were forged by the private party.

Earlier, one of the fishermen in the area had submitted a petition before the panchayat ombudsman to stop the encroachment.

Expecting the protest by the fishermen and landowners in the neighbourhood, the Kumbalam panchayat secretary also arrived at the spot and held discussions with them. The protest was led by Fishermen Federation (AITUC) state general secretary T Raghuvaran.

“The water supply to the paddy fields belonging to five farmers was blocked using forged documents. This was already questioned by one of the farmers — Joseph Perumbally — who filed a petition against MPS convent, Chathamma, the alleged private party behind the encroachment,  in November last year. Expecting a tense situation, the taluk surveyor and panchayat secretary arrived on the spot and stopped the bid,” said one of the regional leaders of the federation, V O Johny.

Johny said concrete slabs and pillars were stocked inside the compound of the convent so that once the measuring was complete, they could claim the area. He also alleged that the forged document claimed that the convent was conducting paddy cultivation in the area earlier.

Fishermen protested in front of the officials. The convent already has two and a half acres of land in the same neighbourhood and they claimed ownership of another 90 cents on the banks of the lake. The fishermen objected to this as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Encroach Lake Private Chathamma Fieshermen Panchayat Ombudsman AITUC Bid Protest
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp