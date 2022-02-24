STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Organic veggies for Kochi Corp’s Samridhi Hotel

Published: 24th February 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To support the Samridhi project, Azeezia Organic World in Padivattom and Organic Kerala Charitable Trust donated around 1,000 kg of organic produce to the city corporation on Wednesday.

Mayor M Anilkumar and development standing committee chairman P R Reneesh received the contribution at an event held at Azeezia Organic World convention centre at 1 pm. These organic vegetables were cultivated at the 60-acre organic farm of Azeezia Organic World at Pazhuvil in Thrissur and the farms of members of the Organic Kerala Charitable Trust. 

The organisers said they will continue to cooperate with the corporation in future with similar people-friendly projects. The organisations’ aim is to spread the message of organic farming. 

