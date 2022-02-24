Suicide prevention help a call away

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A patient was on the verge of committing suicide due to depression. His wife divorced him after he suffered a stroke recently. He called the Tele counselling platform ‘Call Cool’ and was referred to Nitin, a psychologist. Through the conversation, Nitin understood that the patient was having suicidal thoughts. Project coordinator Omer then took the patient’s address and alerted the nearest police station.

The police rushed to the patient’s home and made sure he was safe. The patient was referred to the authorities concerned for further help. This is one of the many interventions done by the team of psychologists and psychiatrists under the ‘Call Cool’ project that was launched across the state three months ago.

Launched by a team of doctors from the capital city with the support of the Olympian Chandrasekhar Menon Foundation, the tele counselling platform has been assisting people overcome suicidal tendencies.

Dr Abdul Bary is the project director of the initiative. He is a prominent psychiatrist and former superintendent of Mental Health Center, Peroorkada. The team includes founder, professor and head of Global Institute of Public Health Dr S S Lal, project lead and public health specialist at Global Institute of Public Health Dr Salman Khan, psychiatrist Dr Sagar T, project coordinator Omer Shareef, technical lead Dr Christy Thomas, clinical psychologist Dr Beena, patron of Olympian Chandrasekhar Menon Trust Sudhir Menon and chairman of the trust Sylesh.

“In the past three months, 518 calls have been received with an average of 150 calls per month. About 20 per cent of calls were received from Kollam, followed by Malappuram (15%), Thrissur (14%), Kannur (12%), Ernakulam (10%), and other districts (29%). About 10% of the callsers had suicidal tendencies and most of the calls were about depressive disorders, mood disorders, mental and behavioural problems due to psychoactive substance use, schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. Patients that showed depressive disorders expressed reasons like closure of shops and other businesses due to lockdown restrictions resulting in financial crisis, unemployment due to the pandemic, domestic violence, lack of support from the family etc,” said Dr Salman.

According to Salman, people aged between 20 to 40 years were predominantly affected by suicidal thoughts and reported psychotic, anxiety, bipolar, substance abuse, depressive and neurotic disorders.

“The prevalence of substance use disorders was the highest in the 20-30 age group,” he said. The gender prevalence of psychotic disorders was almost similar.

Currently, the team is planning to carry out intervention activities in schools, colleges, and workplaces. Extending the services to the people in other states is also being palnned.

Sobering situation

A recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) says one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds in the world. In the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau, Kerala recorded the fifth-highest suicide rate of 24.3 (per one lakh population) in the country and reported 8,556 suicides in 2020. This is above the all-India rate of 10.2. Kollam recorded the suicide rate of 44, the highest among the cities in the country.