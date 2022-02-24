Three-year-old wounded child’s health improves

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health condition of the three-year-old girl who was admitted to the intensive care unit of a medical college hospital in Kolenchery with wound marks and fractures started showing improvement on Wednesday.

The child’s ventilator support was removed following the positive response. “She will be put on ventilator support if she develops any respiratory issue in the next 48 hours. Her pulse rate and blood pressure returned to normal and she had no seizure in the last 48 hours,” said a medical bulletin from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police asked Antony Tiji, partner of the girl’s aunt, to appear before them on Thursday. “There are reports that he assaulted the child under the influence of drugs and alcohol. We need to record his statement and we have asked him to appear before us,” said an officer with the Thrikkakara police station.

Though the police earlier recorded the statements of child’s mother and grandmother, the police took their statements again at the hospital. “They have ruled out the possibility of an assault. They are maintaining that the wounds are self-inflicted,” the officer said. A video clip of Antony Tiji got leaked on the social media in which he is heard saying that he was innocent and would give his statement before the police.