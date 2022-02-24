STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vehicle theft at Durbar Hall ground

Two unidentified culprits took the key to his scooter and fled the spot.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While on his way to Durbar Hall ground to witness the Shiva temple festival, Suhas, a 34-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra never imagined he would have to return home without his scooter. Two unidentified culprits took the key to his scooter and fled the spot. What is even more shocking to him, is the convincing narrative they used to steal his two-wheeler. 

“The incident occurred on February 13. When I reached the ground around 3 am, the two-wheeler parking lots were full. There was a huge crowd there, all of who came to be part of their temple festival. I found a vacant space in front of the Ramavarma Club. While I was trying to park the scooter, I lost balance and the scooter fell on another two-wheeler parked next to it. While I was struggling to lift my scooter, two persons wearing masks came to me, claiming the other two-wheeler, on which mine fell, was theirs. I apologised to them and they helped me park my scooter. As I walked into the temple, I noticed my key missing and went back to check if I left it on my scooter. To my shock, my scooter itself was missing. I called up my brother and we immediately checked the entire ground for it,” Suhas said. He adds that a few people even doubted if the duo that tricked him were recovery agents of the bank which gave him the two-wheeler loan. 

“My scooter was taken on a loan. But I closed the loan three years back and have received the No Objection Certificate from the bank,” he said. Suhas and his brother tried to look for any video proof to identify the culprits, but the ground didn’t have any CCTV cameras. “I filed a complaint with central police station and they have launched a probe,” he added. Police officials said a case has been registered in connection with the theft on February 19. “We are checking the CCTV visuals from other cameras to try and spot the accused,” they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vehicle theft Kochi Durbar Hall
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp