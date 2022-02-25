STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water Metro terminal: Port Trust to probe alleged norm violations 

The civil division of the Cochin Port Trust will probe allegations of violations in the construction of the Water Metro Terminal at Fort Kochi.

The Chinese nets at Fort Kochi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The civil division of the Cochin Port Trust will probe allegations of violations in the construction of the Water Metro Terminal at Fort Kochi.

In reply to an RTI application filed by former Kochi Mayor K J Sohan, the office of the chief engineer of Cochin Port Trust has informed that as per record no permit has been issued by the Port Trust for construction of the Water Metro Boat Jetty and buildings at Fort Kochi, till date.

The KMRL is planning to construct a three-story building with 20,000 sq ft space, which according to local residents is against conservation rules. “The Port Trust has allotted land for the construction of the boat jetty and provided no objection certificate for the design of the terminal. They have not taken permission to begin the construction work. If there is a violation, the civil wing of the Port Trust will inspect and take appropriate action,” Port Trust chairperson M Beena told TNIE.

The Art and Heritage Commission had submitted a report to the Local Self Government department last week, opposing the construction of the Water Metro Boat Jetty at Fort Kochi, flagging concerns that the project was destroying the heritage spots.

 “The Port Trust which intervenes when local people construct a compound wall has turned a blind eye towards the violations by Water Metro. They are constructing a 4 m wide retaining wall in the backwaters. It is very close to the shipping channel and less than 150 m away from the mouth of the sea,” said former Kochi Mayor and heritage activist K J Sohan.

Earlier the Organisation for Preservation of Heritage and Environmental Resources had come out against the project alleging that the new boat jetty will damage the Chinese fishing nets.

