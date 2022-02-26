STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4.25kg tumour removed from 64-year-old

A 64-year-old man diagnosed with a very rare type of painless scrotal swelling got relief through surgery conducted at a Kochi hospital. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The swelling was 35cm x 18cm in size. As it was painless, he had  ignored it for over a year. Gradually, it started affecting his daily activities, which forced him to consult a doctor at Sunrise Hospital, Kochi. The doctors said that the patient did not complain of any other symptoms. His blood reports were normal but CT imaging suggested the possibility of paratesticular liposarcoma. 

A substantially large bladder stone was also revealed in the scan. The patient was immediately advised to undergo surgery. Paratesticular liposarcoma, is a painless mass that appears in the inguinal or scrotal region which increases in size gradually.

The surgery lasted for over four hours. It was conducted by a team of doctors including Dr Hafeez Rahman, laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Gregory Pathrose, consultant urologist, and Dr Rejeesh Salvaganeshan, consultant gastro surgeon. Through the surgery, a 4.25kg encapsulated mass was removed from the left side of the scrotum. The surgery took place on February 17 and the patient was discharged on February 19. 

