Assault on 3-year-old: Cops seek to record cousin’s statement

Police to move child welfare panel to record statement of 11-yr-old; probe reaches dead end as aunt’s partner denies allegation; girl stable

Published: 26th February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With no breakthrough in the probe into the alleged assault on the three-year-old girl, the police have decided to approach the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to record the statement of the child’s 11-year-old cousin.

“At present, the only option available to us is to get information about the incident from the kid’s cousin. Since they had been staying together, he might have a clear idea about what had resulted in the present condition of the child. So, we have decided to approach the CWC authorities to record the boy’s statement.

We hope to get a breakthrough to continue the investigation,” said a top officer on condition of anonymity.
The department decided to approach the CWC after Antony Tijin, partner of the child’s aunt, who is accused of assaulting the youngster, refuted the allegation that he had thrashed the girl under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“As per the statement given by Antony, he didn’t hurt the girl and was in a healthy relationship with her. He said the injuries were self-inflicted by the girl. With Antony completely ruling out the assault, the investigation has almost reached a dead end,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the police also decided to seek the expert opinions of the forensic surgeon and the doctors who are treating the girl in the hospital. “Our investigation is mainly to find out how the child had suffered the injuries. Since the family members, including Antony, are sticking to their statements, we need to get more expert opinions in this regard,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the condition of the girl at the hospital remains stable. “The child didn’t have any seizure or fever in the last 24 hours. There is a movement of hands and legs, except for the left hand. However, the child is yet to speak, “said the bulletin issued by the hospital.

