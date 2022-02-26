STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

CSML to build smart bus shelters

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), as part of its efforts to make the city’s roads smart, is all set to build smart bus shelters to aid commuters in the city.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Private Buses plying in Kochi city will still find it difficult to meet the operational cost.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), as part of its efforts to make the city’s roads smart, is all set to build smart bus shelters to aid commuters in the city. As part of the first phase, two bus shelters will be constructed at Abraham Madamakkal (AM) road by the end of March. The total cost of the shelters is Rs 20 lakh. 

The new bus shelters will be greener, cleaner, and smarter, says CSML officials. The solar-powered bus shelter will have facilities such as an SOS alert switch, charging points, wastebins and CCTV surveillance for enhanced safety. 

“While we are nearing the concept of smart roads, CSML believes that the city also requires smart bus shelters,” said S Shanavas IAS, CEO of CSML. 

“CSML will take care of the maintenance of the shelter for the next three years. Similar bus shelters will be built on the smart roads being constructed across the city. After AM Road, Menaka junction will get a smart bus shelter, as the existing ones were demolished during road renovation work,” he added. 

Commuters said that it would be helpful if the smart shelters also had information regarding bus timings on those routes. 

“With the help of bus operators, the agency can also incorporate bus arrival and departure information at the shelters to make things easier for passengers,” said Dayal Yadav, a daily wage worker who regularly travels on buses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSML
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp