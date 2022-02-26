STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Indian students in Lviv moving into Poland on embassy’s advice

Indian students studying at universities in the Ukrainian city of Lviv started moving into Poland following the directions of the Indian Embassy.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

students who reached the Poland border from the Ukranian city of Lviv on the directiion of the Indian Embassy on Friday

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian students studying at universities in the Ukrainian city of Lviv started moving into Poland following the directions of the Indian Embassy. Kochi native Muhammad Jiyad is among a group of 14 students who started travelling to the Poland border on Friday morning. Jiyad’s father, P M Najeeb, said he spoke with his son around noon Indian time on Friday.

Najeeb and wife Hassena are relieved to know that Jiyad is travelling to Poland. “The embassy has created a WhatsApp group and giving directions based on the developments in various parts of Ukraine. They were given directions to move to Poland border soon. It is a few hours’ journey from Lviv to Poland border. Jiyad said there is no conflict in Lviv till now.

Western Ukraine closer to Poland is claimed to be safe now. We hope the Indian Embassy will make further arrangements after students reach Poland,” he said. Jiyad was studying veterinary science graduation course at the University of Lviv.

He had booked a flight ticket to return to Kerala in March. “The high ticket price forced several students to stay back days till the war broke out. Normally, the ticket fare is around Rs 20,000. The days before the war, the ticket fare skyrocketed to Rs 60,000-Rs 80,000.

Similarly, several Ukrainian universities were to start offline classes as Covid cases came down forcing students to stay back,” He said. Najeeb’s relative who is studying at a college in Kyiv could not be reached. “He contacted his parents on Thursday. However, he could not be reached since then. His parents are worried. “The shops in Kyiv are closing down and Indian students are surviving on bread and biscuits,” Najeeb said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian students Kerala students Ukraine RUSSIA Russia-Ukraine war Poland Indian Embassy
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp