Man stabbed following argument over shawarma price

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A hotel owner’s son suffered serious stab injuries following a heated argument with three youths over the price of shawarma in Nedumbassery on Thursday night. The condition of Muhammad Ramshad is critical, while his father and brother suffered minor injuries in the attack. The police on Friday arrested Kiran, 25, Nithin, 27, and Vishnu, 24, all natives of Avanamcode near Aluva.

Police said the incident occurred at Khalli Walli restaurant owned by Abdul Gafoor. “The three youths had shawarma from the restaurant. After receiving the bill, they argued that the restaurant was charging `10 more for a shawarma than other hotels in the area. When the hotel workers gathered, one of the suspects beat Gafoor. Seeing this, Ramshad intervened.

However, he was stabbed by one of the suspects using a knife. Gafoor’s another son Muhammad Yasar was also assaulted by the youths. Later, they fled the scene,” said a police officer. The suspects also caused damage to the tune of Rs 30,000 at the restaurant.

“The youths were hiding at a non-operational brick manufacturing unit at Sreemoolanagaram. We had passed on the information to all nearby police stations and managed to arrest them by morning. The accused persons were involved in Abkari and NDPS cases before,” the officer said. Police are considering to charge the three under the KAAPA.

They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.