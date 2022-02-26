Oh, Honey!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: VS Saji and his wife Jisha Das, hailing from Ulayankonam in the capital city, have been full-time beekeepers for the past 15 years. What started as a hobby is now their livelihood. They take 300 colonies of bees to various rubber plantations in Vaikom and Kottayam as the flowers start blossoming in December-January.

The bees swarm, drinking nectar. Between January and March, they harvest honey weekly. They get around 10 kg of honey from each colony, which fetches them upto Rs 1,200.

The honey has many takers, including the Horticorp, State Horticultural Mission, Khadi Board, and agriculture college in Vellayani, who also assist them. TNIE’s B P Deepu follows the unique journey of how sweet honey comes to be!