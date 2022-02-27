STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor jumps to death from hostel building

They said Reshma had logged in for work on Saturday and spoke to her colleagues as usual. Cheranallur police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A doctor of a multispeciality hospital in the city ended her life by jumping from the 13th floor of the hostel building on Saturday evening. Police said they are yet to identify the reason for taking the extreme step. The deceased is Reshma Ann Abraham, 27, a native of Pathanamthitta. She was a resident doctor with the department of internal medicine at Aster Medcity. 

“At around 5pm, she jumped from the 13th floor of the hostel building, but got stuck on the first floor. Though the fire and rescue service personnel removed her to the casualty, she could not be saved,” an officer said.  

Hospital authorities said she was admitted to the casualty at around 5.30pm. They have informed Reshma’s relatives. She joined the hospital in July 2021. They said Reshma had logged in for work on Saturday and spoke to her colleagues as usual. Cheranallur police have registered a case for unnatural death.

