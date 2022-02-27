Garbage killing river, nine-year-old Kochi eco-warrior writes to ‘CM uncle’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dumping of garbage, effluent and sewage has been killing the rivers and backwaters in the state. While the government and the general public turn a blind eye towards the growing garbage menace, that has acquired gigantic proportions, a nine-year-old child is waging a lone battle against the pollution that has been killing the environment.

Anlina Aju, a Class IV student of Kochi Navy Children’s School, has an obsession for nature, and a Nikon 850 camera gifted by her grandfather has been her best friend during the pandemic days. Anlina commutes to the school daily through the banks of river Kaniyampuzha and the lush greenery, the serene waters and the cranes hunting fish in the river have always been an inspiration for her. But when she returned to her school after a two-year lockdown, the plight of Kaniyampuzha shocked Anlina. Heaps of plastic and slaughter waste along the banks have left the river stinking.

Besides biowaste and sewage from hotels and houses have polluted the river. The pollution of the river has driven the birds and butterflies away. The river has turned black and dead fish often wash ashore. Anlina took the pictures of the river bank and wrote a touching letter to ‘Chief Minister Uncle’, seeking his intervention to restore the river to its past glory. She also attached pictures taken before and after the lockdown to highlight the plight of the river. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who noticed the letter, directed the Ernakulam district collector to meet the child and initiate steps to protect the river.

On Saturday, District Collector Jaffar Malik visited Anlina and promised steps to protect the river. The collector directed the Irrigation Department and Tripunithura municipal secretary to identify the waste dumping spots on the banks of the river and file a report. He said the district administration will launch a campaign involving schools and colleges to protect rivers. Anlina, who had won the state government’s Ujwala Balyam award in 2020, is the daughter of Navy Lieutenant commander Aju Paul and Ann Mary James, who is a teacher. Her grandfather James Arpookara is a winner of the state government’s news photography award.