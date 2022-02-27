GCDA to complete housing project by May-end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new deadline has been set for the Life Mission housing project on the land of GCDA at Rameshwaram village to rehabilitate residents of P&T Colony. GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, who assumed charge earlier this month, has set May 20, 2022, as the new deadline to complete the project.

“GCDA had to extend the project deadline twice over the past two years. There were many hurdles for the project. However, our team is trying its best to complete the work by May 20, 2022. We will have regular follow-ups with the Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society, the contractor of the project,” said Chandran Pillai.

Earlier this month, the High Court was notified by the amicus curiae that the work on the housing project was progressing at a slow pace. The court said that any delay by the GCDA in completing the work to rehabilitate the residents of P&T Colony would be taken seriously.

“The GCDA team will hold a weekly review meeting with the contractor on the progress of the project. Moreover, I will be visiting the site to check the progress,” Chandran Pillai said. He also said that, if necessary, a second shift will be put in place at the construction site to ensure that the work is completed on time. As of now, the piling work has been completed.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 16 crore. Situated along the banks of the Perandoor canal, the P&T Colony is home to over 80 families.