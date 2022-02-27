STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Narrow escape for driver

The driver of a lorry laden with cement had a narrow escape when the vehicle rammed a metro pillar near Kalamassery municipality office on Saturday. 

Published: 27th February 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The driver of a lorry laden with cement had a narrow escape when the vehicle rammed a metro pillar near Kalamassery municipality office on Saturday. According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.30am while the vehicle was proceeding from Palakkad to Cherthala. Palakkad native Shameer is the driver involved in the accident. He escaped with minor injuries. “Since the road was almost empty, nothing worse happened. The driver might have dozed off behind the wheel,” said a police officer with the Kalamaassery police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp