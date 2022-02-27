Narrow escape for driver

KOCHI: The driver of a lorry laden with cement had a narrow escape when the vehicle rammed a metro pillar near Kalamassery municipality office on Saturday. According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.30am while the vehicle was proceeding from Palakkad to Cherthala. Palakkad native Shameer is the driver involved in the accident. He escaped with minor injuries. “Since the road was almost empty, nothing worse happened. The driver might have dozed off behind the wheel,” said a police officer with the Kalamaassery police station.
