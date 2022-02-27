Regular vehicle checking catches gang members with lethal weapons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They were on their way to kill a person allegedly involved in the murder of a notorious gangster, Benoy aka Gillapi, in 2019. But an early-morning vehicular check foiled their plans and two men, members of a notorious criminal gang, landed in police custody.

The police spotted Prasad, 29, of Athani and Anish, 28, of Kodassery, travelling on a motorcycle with swords during a vehicle check on VIP Road at Athani early on Saturday. When police waylaid them, the duo attempted to escape without stopping the vehicle. However, the police team chased and arrested them.

The police said Prasad is accused in 12 cases including an attempt to murder and also named in the list of rowdies of Nedumbassery police station. But Anish, the second accused, has no criminal background.The police said Prasad decided to attack Vinu Vikraman when he found out that latter has arrived in the area.

He was carrying weapon to unleash an attack, if required. “A detailed investigation is under way,” said an officer.After investigation, provisions of the KAAPA would be invoked against Prasad as part of the ongoing anti-goonda special drive, Operation Dark.

The Ernakulam rural police have initiated stringent action against anti-social elements. As part of this, police have initiated steps to cancel the bail of 64 persons who were involved in cases after being released from prisons.

The rural police have submitted reports at the respective courts to cancel the bail granted to these persons.

Recently, the bail of seven persons who were booked in criminal cases has been cancelled.