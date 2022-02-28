STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay revision for ex-employees of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd

The notification is as per the pay revision orders by the Central government dated August 28, 2001, for managerial staff and its workmen which was later accepted by the Supreme Court.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) has notified the salary/wage revision arrears for its staff who attained superannuation, taken voluntary retirement, or died in service during the period January 1, 1997, to December 31, 2003.

FACT chief general manager (HR&A) A R Mohan Kumar, in a communication to the staff, said ex-staff who are eligible for the scheme should submit the request along with a life certificate from a gazetted officer/a serving officer in the level of DGM and above of FACT, the bank account details and PAN card and Aadhaar card. 

In the case of employees who died while in service and those who died after separation from service, the amount will be paid to their nominees/legal heirs for which they should submit the relevant certificates.

