96kg ganja seized, junior artist goes into hiding

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise squad on Friday seized around 96.1 kg of dry ganja in an operation at North Paravoor and Edappally and identified a junior artist in the Malayalam film industry as the main supplier. Based on a tip-off, the excise team first intercepted Chendamangalam native Libin Antony, 30, and seized around 2kg of ganja. Libin had been in jail for another ganja seizure case and released recently.

He confessed to receiving ganja from Baby Augustine alias Babykunju, a native of Edayakunnam near Cheranalloor, who is a junior artist in the Malayalam film industry. Excise sleuths then searched Baby’s rented house in Edappally and seized 94kg of ganja.

“The ganja stocked in bags were found in the house and in the car used by Baby. We suspect the large quantity of ganja was procured to sell during New Year,” said North Paravoor Excise CI S Nijumon. When Baby learnt of Libin’s arrest, he went into hiding.

The officials suspect that ganja was brought to the state from Andhra Pradesh via Tamil Nadu in lorries transporting vegetables. “Baby is involved in a few assault cases. He has done small roles in some commercial Malayalam movies. We are checking his background. People in his network and those to whom he supplied ganja will be traced,” said an officer. Excise is also checking whether Baby was supplying ganja and other narcotic products to others in the film industry.

Libin was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Last week, police had arrested Moolampilly native P J Denson from Vythiri in Wayanad for possession. Denson too had done minor roles in a few Malayalam movies.