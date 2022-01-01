STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Jeethu admits she burnt her sister Vismaya alive

Jeethu, 22, who was nabbed on Thursday from a shelter home near Kakkanad in connection with the murder of her sister Vismaya, has admitted that she had burnt her sister alive.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jeethu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jeethu, 22, who was nabbed on Thursday from a shelter home near Kakkanad in connection with the murder of her sister Vismaya, has admitted that she had burnt her sister alive.

She also admitted that an altercation flared up between them after the elder one questioned her love affair with a boy. “When the parents were not at home, Vismaya freed her sister who was tied with ropes since she had bouts of depression. An argument broke out between them over Jeethu’s love affair. This resulted in a scuffle and later ended in Jeethu stabbing her sister with a knife,” said the police based on her confession statement.

When Vismaya collapsed on the floor, Jeethu poured kerosene on her body and burnt her alive. “When the fire engulfed the house, Jeethu escaped after changing her dress,” said the police.

The police also recovered the blood-stained clothes from the bedroom. Meanwhile, the Paravoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded Jeethu to the Kakkanad sub-jail for 14 days. “A special team headed by the SP has also been constituted to investigate the involvement of other people in the murder,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp