Jeethu admits she burnt her sister Vismaya alive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jeethu, 22, who was nabbed on Thursday from a shelter home near Kakkanad in connection with the murder of her sister Vismaya, has admitted that she had burnt her sister alive.

She also admitted that an altercation flared up between them after the elder one questioned her love affair with a boy. “When the parents were not at home, Vismaya freed her sister who was tied with ropes since she had bouts of depression. An argument broke out between them over Jeethu’s love affair. This resulted in a scuffle and later ended in Jeethu stabbing her sister with a knife,” said the police based on her confession statement.

When Vismaya collapsed on the floor, Jeethu poured kerosene on her body and burnt her alive. “When the fire engulfed the house, Jeethu escaped after changing her dress,” said the police.

The police also recovered the blood-stained clothes from the bedroom. Meanwhile, the Paravoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court remanded Jeethu to the Kakkanad sub-jail for 14 days. “A special team headed by the SP has also been constituted to investigate the involvement of other people in the murder,” the officer said.