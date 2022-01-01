STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vyttila-Palarivattom commuters receive surprise MVD gifts

The initiative, launched by the department on Friday along the stretch, got a warm reception from the public.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

An MVD officer offers a gift to a motorist who was following all road rules

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a series of accidents that included the deaths of two models recently, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched a drive to make the Vyttila-Palarivattom NH segment a safe zone. 

But this time, the department took a break from slapping hefty fines for rash and negligent driving. Instead, the department presented New Year’s gifts to pedestrians and motorists who follow the road safety rules on the stretch. The initiative, launched by the department on Friday along the stretch, got a warm reception from the public. 

Mainly, the commuters who used the foot overbridge to cross the road, those who maintained lane discipline and those who used the zebra crossings received the surprise gifts from the department.  “From the recent KSRTC bus accident to the models’ car accident, the year had witnessed ten accidents on the stretch. Rash and negligent driving are the reasons behind several accidents.

However, several infrastructure facilities including the foot overbridges remain unused. In this context, we decided to raise awareness about these and reduce accidents. If a person who follows the road rules gets appreciation, they will follow them throughout his life,” said Ernakulam Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan.

According to the department, if all road users ensure their safety and take all necessary precautions, the number of road accidents can be reduced to a great extent. “Our mission is to make the stretch an accident-free zone. So, along with the usual drive, we will also appreciate the person who follows the road rules,” he added. The project has received warm appreciation from the public. 

503 new Covid cases, 324 recoveries in district
Kochi: The district on Friday reported 503 new Covid cases. Among those who tested positive, 494 got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of nine people could not be traced. The test positivity rate stood at 5.43%. Meanwhile, 324 people recovered from the illness. A total of 3,643 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp