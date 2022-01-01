Vyttila-Palarivattom commuters receive surprise MVD gifts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a series of accidents that included the deaths of two models recently, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched a drive to make the Vyttila-Palarivattom NH segment a safe zone.

But this time, the department took a break from slapping hefty fines for rash and negligent driving. Instead, the department presented New Year’s gifts to pedestrians and motorists who follow the road safety rules on the stretch. The initiative, launched by the department on Friday along the stretch, got a warm reception from the public.

Mainly, the commuters who used the foot overbridge to cross the road, those who maintained lane discipline and those who used the zebra crossings received the surprise gifts from the department. “From the recent KSRTC bus accident to the models’ car accident, the year had witnessed ten accidents on the stretch. Rash and negligent driving are the reasons behind several accidents.

However, several infrastructure facilities including the foot overbridges remain unused. In this context, we decided to raise awareness about these and reduce accidents. If a person who follows the road rules gets appreciation, they will follow them throughout his life,” said Ernakulam Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Madhavan.

According to the department, if all road users ensure their safety and take all necessary precautions, the number of road accidents can be reduced to a great extent. “Our mission is to make the stretch an accident-free zone. So, along with the usual drive, we will also appreciate the person who follows the road rules,” he added. The project has received warm appreciation from the public.

503 new Covid cases, 324 recoveries in district

Kochi: The district on Friday reported 503 new Covid cases. Among those who tested positive, 494 got the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of nine people could not be traced. The test positivity rate stood at 5.43%. Meanwhile, 324 people recovered from the illness. A total of 3,643 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.