171 known offenders detained

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police have placed as many as 171 history-sheeters under preventive detention in a bid to maintain law and order in the area during New Year celebrations. The action was taken based on the direction of District Police Chief K Karthick.

According to the police, those under detention are frequently involved in anti-social and goonda activities and drug peddling.As many as 50 people were detained under the Aluva police division, 44 in Perumbavoor, 39 in Munambam, 27 in Muvattupuzha and 11 in Puthencruz. A total of 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to monitor the law and order situation.