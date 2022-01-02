STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Moving car catches fire, driver escapes unhurt

A moving car caught fire at Chalikkavattom near Vyttila on Saturday morning.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

People look at the Ford Classic car that caught fire while on the move at Chalikkavattom near Vyttila on Saturday morning | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A moving car caught fire at Chalikkavattom near Vyttila on Saturday morning. But a major tragedy was averted when the driver came out of the vehicle before the fire engulfed the vehicle.The car belongs to Panampilly Nagar resident Raj Caroline. He was going towards Palarivattom when incident happened at around 6.35am. 

“We received a call at around 6.46am. When we reached there, the entire car was gutted. The owner said smoke started to appear from the engine bay and later fire spread to the car cabin. Seeing the fire, he immediately came out of the car, stopping it at the roadside near Gold Souk Mall. It was a lucky escape,’’ said T B Ramakrishnan, Gandhi Nagar station officer, fire and rescue service.

There was a roadblock on the NH stretch following the incident. He said drivers must carry portable fire extinguisher in the vehicle to avert such incidents. “A small fire extinguisher cylinder would be helpful in such cases. However, drivers should also learn how to use them. The car cabin is made of materials that can catch fire easily,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp