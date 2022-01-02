Panel asks PCB to inspect crusher unit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission on Friday directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to inspect an open godown where construction aggregate and M-sand are being stored and sold at Thazhikkattukara in Aluva.

The panel issued the directive while hearing a complaint highlighting the noise and air pollution being caused by the crusher at the godown. Commission chairperson Justice Antony Dominic also directed the PCB to ensure that the owner of the godown is abiding by the guidelines the board had issued while giving the firm approval to operate the godown.

As per the report submitted by the Choornikkara grama panchayat secretary, the godown has not obtained approval or licence from the panchayat. Even the building constructed by the firm is illegal, said the panchayat report.