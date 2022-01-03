32 COVID vaccine centres in Ernakulam district for teens aged 15-18

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district is all set to start the vaccination drive for children aged between 15-18 years from Monday. According to the health officials, vaccination facilities were arranged in 32 centres, including district and taluk hospitals.

Meanwhile, considering the increasing number of Omicron cases in the district, the health department has directed the hospitals to increase their isolation facilities. So far, 37 Omicron cases have been reported in the district, whereas 107 cases were recorded in the state.

"Directives have been given to all hospitals, including private ones, to evaluate their COVID isolation facilities and increase them if needed. As of now, there is no community transmission in the district," said a senior health official. Makeshift COVID ward with advanced facilities has been set up at Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, to address any unforeseen situation.

Hospital authorities said that the makeshift ward would have the facility for remote patient monitoring - the first of its kind in the state - for the isolation facility here. "When COVID admissions come down, the ward can also be used as a post-operative facility," said MCH superintendent Ganesh Mohan.