STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

32 COVID vaccine centres in Ernakulam district for teens aged 15-18

Considering the increasing number of Omicron cases in the district, the health department has directed the hospitals to increase their isolation facilities.

Published: 03rd January 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district is all set to start the vaccination drive for children aged between 15-18 years from Monday. According to the health officials, vaccination facilities were arranged in 32 centres, including district and taluk hospitals.

Meanwhile, considering the increasing number of Omicron cases in the district, the health department has directed the hospitals to increase their isolation facilities. So far, 37 Omicron cases have been reported in the district, whereas 107 cases were recorded in the state.

"Directives have been given to all hospitals, including private ones, to evaluate their COVID isolation facilities and increase them if needed. As of now, there is no community transmission in the district," said a senior health official. Makeshift COVID ward with advanced facilities has been set up at Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, to address any unforeseen situation.

Hospital authorities said that the makeshift ward would have the facility for remote patient monitoring - the first of its kind in the state - for the isolation facility here. "When COVID admissions come down, the ward can also be used as a post-operative facility," said MCH superintendent Ganesh Mohan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Ernakulam district Ernakulam COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp