'Killed wife, kids before attempting suicide due to financial constraints', Ernakulam man tells police

KOCHI: Narayanan (41) who survived a suicide bid after allegedly murdering his 33-year-old wife and their two children, admitted in a statement to the police that he and his family had decided to end their lives due to financial constraints.

According to the police, the condition of Narayanan, who sustained deep injuries on his neck and hands following the suicide attempt, is stable. "His condition is stable now and is under the surveillance of the police at the hospital. The police will record his arrest once he recovers," said a police officer. The Ernakulam South police areinvestigating the case.

Meanwhile, the police carried out preliminary evidence collection at their rented house near Mattalil temple. Narayanan, a Tamil Nadu native who runs a flower wholesale shop at Kadavanthra, had suffered huge losses following the lockdown and was finding it difficult to repay his debts.

On Saturday morning, Narayanan's wife Joyamol and their sons Lakshmikanth (8) and Ashwanth (4) were found dead in the house. Narayanan, who was found allegedly with self-inflicted wounds, was rushed to the hospital.

The South police booked him under charges of murder soon after the incident. Joyamol, a native of Perumbalam near Kochi, had married Narayanan after a love affair, said police.

